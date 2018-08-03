Police found a man found sleeping in a Subaru that he did not own, then discovered the he had also entered two properties carrying a knife.

Karl Harry Ranginui was sentenced to 40 hours of community work and six months' supervision over the incident by Judge Dugald Matheson in Whanganui District Court this week.

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said Ranginui fell asleep in the stolen car due to a medical condition.

"He has a sleeping condition that causes him to become very tired, very quickly," Leith said.

Advertisement

"There was nothing taken and there was no damage caused."

Ranginui pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and two charges of unlawfully entering an enclosed area.

Leith explained the situation to the court.

"He had been in Whanganui for a tangi and he hunts," Leith said.

"He had been to get some food for the tangi and he had a few drinks after hunting."

Ranginui gained entry to a property on Matai Street, carrying a knife in a sheath on his belt, and came face to face with the occupant. They exchanged words and then he left.

Ranginui travelled approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the address to another - still carrying the knife - and was confronted by a neighbour who was mowing his lawn.

Again Ranginui took off. This time he travelled until he found a Subaru parked on the side of the road, which he broke into and went to sleep in.

When police found him, they apprehended Ranginui and took off his belt to discover it contained two knives.

When asked about the knives, Ranginui would not provide reasons for carrying them.

Judge Matheson convicted and sentenced Ranginui on all charges and ordered destruction of the knives.