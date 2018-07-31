A $10,000 reward has been offered for the conviction of the killer or killers who murdered Israel Jack in Rotorua nearly five years ago.

The reward comes as police confirm they will "reassess" their investigation and look into new information passed to them this week.

The Rotorua Daily Post revealed on Saturday Israel's father, Rendall Jack, blames a gang for his son's brutal killing on Te Ngae Rd on August 18, 2013. Police also confirmed for the first time that that was "probably" the case.

Israel was walking home on Te Ngae Rd after a night out. His body was found lying on Te Ngae Rd, between Pohutukawa Drive and Robinson Ave, at 4.25am after it had been run over by two vehicles, not linked to his killing.

Police said his death was considered a homicide because just under five minutes earlier, at 4.20am, he was seen on security camera footage leaving Caltex Te Ngae, 1.4km from where his body was found. Police said Israel could not have walked that distance in that time.

Rendall Jack said he had information his son was set upon by a group of gang members after he left the Caltex Te Ngae. His body was then left lying across the road just minutes before he was unwittingly run over twice.

Rendall Jack, father of murdered Israel Jack, near the spot on Te Ngae Rd where his son's body was found, which is close to the Harawene memorial. Photo/Stephen Parker

A man, who the Rotorua Daily Post has agreed to keep anonymous, has come forward wanting to offer the $10,000 reward, saying it's time Israel's killers were brought to justice.

He said he would set the money up in a trust account held with a lawyer and the money would be paid to a witness or witnesses after a murder conviction, and after all appeal processes had been exhausted.

"I know the names of these people [the killers] but evidence I don't have. The witnesses are scared so that's why I'm making this offer."

The man said there were young women who he believed were key witnesses and hopefully they had "grown up" now and were prepared to do the right thing.

"In their conscience and in their hearts, it's time."

The man said he offered the money to police in 2013 but they declined his offer.

"This is now not a matter for police. This is a private offer because those people who come forward deserve a reward for their bravery and doing a decent act.

"The police haven't done anything on it for five years. The family is suffering. They need to reinvestigate this and bring it to life again."

Detective Sergeant Tony Colby said the police would not participate in the reward offer but welcomed any new evidence in the case.

"We are not at that point where we are ready to do that [offer a reward]."

Colby said he met with Rendall Jack on Monday and discussed the case.

"He has provided some information which we will have a look at and see if that indicates there are some new areas we can look at."

Colby said police were always open to new information, despite police no longer actively working on the case.

"We will take a look at it and reassess ... It was investigated intensively and thoroughly at the time but we are committed to trying to get answers for the family."

Rendall Jack was shocked when the Rotorua Daily Post told him about the reward offer.

"This reward is so appreciated because it's an incentive. This whole case has fallen down because people have not been prepared to say what they know and, for some, a financial reward might be the incentive they need.

"You can't put a price on Izzy's life, yet a reward could be the one thing that could make a difference ... The answers are out there. They are there.

"It's like doing a puzzle and finding the right piece. That one piece could take away so much continued pain that people are subjected to as well as get justice for Izzy, even though he's gone and isn't coming back."

