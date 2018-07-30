Police are investigating a firearms incident which occured in Beach Haven last night, after gunshots were heard in the Auckland suburb.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said police received multiple reports of disorder on Taurus Cres, Beach Haven, yesterday at about 4.50pm.

"Police attended and spoke to a number of people at the address. Later that evening, at approximately 9pm, police received multiple reports from members of the public hearing gunshots," Murray said.

"Thankfully no one has been injured in this incident."

Auckland Councillor, North Shore Ward, Richard Hills tweeted about the incident.

"Someone's been firing a gun on a street in Beach Haven! Sounds like everyone's okay, well I sure hope everyone's okay and the police are there ensuring things are under control," he wrote.

"Make sure you call 111 if you hear or see anything suspicious. Not good at all. Take care!"

The matter is under investigation and police are at the scene this morning conducting area enquiries and speaking to witnesses.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray, Waitemata Police, on 09 477 5261, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.