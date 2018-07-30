An Auckland woman was stunned to find a group of "burly" firefighters rescuing a cat from the lofty top of a thinning tree outside her house this morning.

Carla Houkamau, who owns the Grey Lynn property, said she noticed how high up the cat was about 8am.

"I don't know how he managed to get up there."

Lucas the cat was rescued by firefighter Glen Richards. Photo / Carla Houkama

The cat's tragic plight made her think they were going to need the help of the Grey Lynn firefighters who, based on Williamson Ave, were only a "stone's throw away" from the property on Elgin St.

After unsuccessful attempts to coax the cat down she decided she would fetch some milk and if things had not improved she would ring the fire station.

When she returned about an hour later Fire and Emergency New Zealand were already on the scene, called to help out by a tenant on the property.

"I was quite surprised to see them," Houkamau said.

Lucas the cat was stuck in a tree in Grey Lynn this morning. Photo / Carla Houkama

It was quite something to see these "big, burly" guys kitted out in full gear gently trying to coax the cat down, she said.

"They were really, really nice about it. It was quite amazing.

"I think it would have been quite difficult for them to navigate the backyard because it is quite overgrown."

Grey Lynn Station Officer Mark Shaw said his team did get the occasional call to retrieve a stuck cat but a lot of the time cats were pretty good at getting themselves down.

"In most cases you are better off to let the cat come down of its own volition," Shaw said.

"This particular cat did look pretty stuck and it did look a bit distressed.

"I think it had probably run away from a dog."

Firemen from the Grey Lynn Fire Station were called to rescue Lucas, who got stuck up a tree in the back garden of Carla Houkamau.

It was a little bit tricky to reach the cat but it was good practice for the newest recruit on the team, Shaw said.

"We do have a new guy on the watch and it was good for him to have a crack at it."

Shaw said the rescue would have only taken his team about 10 minutes.

"We obviously have to be very mindful of keeping ourselves available for the most important part of the job - making sure we can be there for anything life-threatening.

"We get in and out very quick and make ourselves available again."

The rookie cat rescuer, Auckland man Glen Richards, said he had been working as a firefighter for just over a month.

"It is the first time I have had to rescue a cat on the job."

Richards said he did not believe the cat was going to be able to come down on its own as it was "pretty thin up the top" of the tree.

"I got up there and managed to coax it down."

From that point onwards the cat clung on tight to Richards and the relieved critter was "extremely friendly" once back on the ground.