The head of the independent inquiry into Wally Haumaha's appointment as deputy police commissioner appears to have publicly endorsed his skills and abilities online.

Dr Pauline Kingi, a well-respected public servant, was last week announced as chairwoman of the $150,000 inquiry to "examine, identify and report on the adequacy of the process".

She was appointed more than three weeks after the Herald revealed comments made by Haumaha during Operation Austin, an investigation into historic police rape allegations made by Louise Nicholas.

The Herald can reveal that Kingi, who is involved in selecting senior police officers, appears to have endorsed Haumaha on the professional networking website LinkedIn.

The site allows other users to endorse the skills and areas of experience of other members.

Haumaha has 15 skills and areas of experience, such as leadership and stakeholder engagement, that have been endorsed by others.

An endorsement by Pauline Kingi's LinkedIn account on Wally Haumaha's profile. Photo / Supplied.

An account in the name of Dr Kingi, a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, is the only one to endorse all 15.

That account is the only one to endorse Haumaha in some skills, such as 'security' and 'firearms'.

Haumaha has historic links to New Zealand First. Tracey Martin, the Minister overseeing the inquiry and a New Zealand First MP, was vocal in stating the independence of the person appointed to lead it.

The Herald is seeking comment from the office of Martin and from Kingi.

National MP Chris Bishop, who has previously raised concerns about the limited scope of the terms of reference of the inquiry into Haumaha's appointment, said Kingi should stand down as chairwoman immediately.

"It is totally inappropriate to lead an inquiry into someone they have endorsed 15 times on LinkedIn," said Bishop.

"The minister, Tracey Martin, must immediately move to appoint a new chair."

Kingi has been asked to begin her inquiry on August 6 and report within six weeks.

Wally Haumaha says he 'deeply regrets' his comments which do not reflect who he is today. Photo / Stephen Parker.

Key terms of reference will include whether all relevant information was properly provided to, or gathered by, the State Services Commission, which has a key role in the appointment of senior public sector roles.

It will also look into whether the commission considered all relevant information gathered, or received, to reach its recommendation and whether it provided ministers with all relevant information it had or knew about.

"The inquiry may consider other matters [in the course of its inquiries] that it considers would assist it to deliver on the stated purpose, scope and deliverables."

The inquiry was announced after the Herald revealed Haumaha described police colleagues Brad Shipton as a "big softie" and Brad Schollum as a "legend" with women in formal statements to the formal Operation Austin team.

Those two and former Assistant Commissioner Clint Rickards were the three officers under investigation.

Another officer told the 2004 investigation that Haumaha described Nicholas' allegations as "a nonsense" and that "nothing really happened and we have to stick together".

Shipton and Schollum were acquitted of raping Nicholas but convicted of raping another woman at Mt Maunganui.

Haumaha has since apologised and said he "deeply regrets" his comments. "That does not reflect my view or the values I bring to the job every day."

Nicholas had privately raised concerns with the police executive about Haumaha's rise through the ranks ahead of his promotion to Assistant Commissioner last year.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement, whose attention to detail was credited with securing the convictions of Shipton and Schollum, also spoke privately with Commissioner Mike Bush.

Bush was on the State Services Commission panel which recommended Haumaha as one of two candidates for the job.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says he supports the Kingi inquiry and looks forward to clarifying matters. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Police Minister Stuart Nash put Haumaha's name forward to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who in turn recommended the Governor-General appoint him to the statutory role.

Nash said he was unaware at the time of the "deeply disappointing" comments made by Haumaha.

Bush has declined to comment because of the Kingi inquiry, other than to say the police looked forward to "clarifying" matters.

Nash has conceded he would have "done things slightly differently" were he aware of the statements before promoting Haumaha.

The first thing he would have done was consulted Ardern.

Earlier today, the Herald revealed that Haumaha will not lead a team of district commanders as his predecessor did.

Instead, the police have created another deputy police commissioner role, by promoting Assistant Commissioner John Tims to run the 12 police districts.

When Nicholas' rape allegations were first revealed in 2004, then Prime Minister Helen Clark said she refused to promote Rickards to deputy commissioner solely on the basis on anonymous letters alleging sexual misconduct.

The State Services Commission interview panel had rated Rickards highly, but that was before they were made aware of the allegations, she said.

Nicholas' allegations - including being violated with a police baton - triggered an extensive police investigation and commission of inquiry into the culture of the police and how sexual assault cases were investigated.

Rickards, Shipton and Schollum claimed the group sex with Nicholas was consensual and were found not guilty at the 2006 trial.

The jury was unaware Shipton and Schollum were already in prison for the Mt Maunganui rape.

Police Minister Stuart Nash says he was unaware of Haumaha's 'deeply disappointing' comments. Photo / Hawkes Bay Today.

The Mt Maunganui victim, who came forward to Operation Austin, was just 20 when she was pack-raped in 1989. She said Haumaha's apology had come "far too late" and he should resign.

Nicholas' allegations also led to a Commission of Inquiry, aka the Bazley Report, which made 64 recommendations to improve police culture.

The skills and experience of Wally Haumaha endorsed on LinkedIn

• Leadership

• Government

• Stakeholder management

• Police

• Criminal investigations

• Law enforcement

• Public sector

• Policy analysis

• Security

• Change management

• Investigation

• Crime prevention

• Criminal justice

• Emergency management

• Firearms

Story so far

29 June 2018:

Herald

reveals Operation Austin statements after Wally Haumaha's promotion to Deputy Commissioner. Acting PM Winston Peters announces inquiry. Haumaha apologises.

3 July 2018: Herald reveals Haumaha was once selected as candidate for New Zealand First but later withdraws.

4 July: Woman raped by Brad Shipton and Bob Schollum says Haumaha should resign.

23 July: Herald reveals Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement warned Commissioner Mike Bush about the risk of promoting Haumaha last year. Bush declines to comment but will "clarify" matters in the inquiry. Dr Pauline Kingi announced as chairwoman.

26 July: Dame Naida Glavish, Sir Toby Curtis, Sir Taihakurei Durie and other influential leaders issue press release to publicly support Haumaha.