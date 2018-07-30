The Government has begun compiling a list of 100 environmental, social and economic indicators to measure wellbeing.

"This Government is expanding beyond traditional narrow measures of economic success to reflect the wellbeing of New Zealanders, including the environmental wellbeing that sustains us," Statistics Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw said.

"As part of the Green Party's confidence and supply agreement with Labour, we are beginning the process of compiling a list of around 100 indicators which will make up a set of measures known as Indicators Aotearoa New Zealand or Ngā Tūtohu Aotearoa.

"Treasury is also working on a living standards framework for policy and both sets of data would be utilised in next year's Budget.

Advertisement

"The indicators of wellbeing will form a set of measures which the government of the day can choose to use to track the country's success. The indicators will also be available for the public and organisations to use for their research and decision-making."

Public feedback on what should be tracked is being sought. People can make a submission by visiting the Stats NZ website or emailing indicators@stats.govt.nz.