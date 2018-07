Firefighters have been battling to put out a fire in a central Auckland bar in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the fire in the Garden Shed bistro on Mt Eden Rd at about 2.33am.

Fourteen fire trucks were called in to tackle the blaze.

It had been extinguished and one fire truck remained on the scene.

Advertisement

There was nobody trapped inside and were no reports of injuries.