A woman has died after a vehicle rolled north of Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the single-vehicle crash on Mangawhai Rd in Wellsford, about 3.56am.

The vehicle had rolled with two occupants inside, he said.

A police spokesman said one woman died at the scene and a second person had minor injuries.

Advertisement

Diversions were in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the incident.