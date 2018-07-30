Police have named the Greymouth man who was fatally stabbed early this morning as Cyrus Alexis Alupis.

A 17-year-old man was charged with Alupis' murder in the Greymouth District Court this afternoon and will remain in custody until Tuesday, August 21.

The 41-year-old local man was found with critical injuries on Cowper St around 2am and died shortly after at Grey Base Hospital.

"Police continue to appeal for sightings of a late 1990s red Toyota Corolla in Greymouth in the early hours of Monday morning," West Coast area commander Inspector Mel Aitken said.

"Also, anyone who witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Rd, near Coal Creek," Aitken said.

Anyone with information should contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.