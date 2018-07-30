Three accommodation units and a beach bar have been destroyed in a fire at the Aitutaki Lagoon Resort and Spa in the Cook Islands.

A worker from the nearby Popoara Ocean Breeze Villas told the Herald the fire started around 5pm and volunteers had since contained the blaze.

She said Ru's Beach Bar beside the resort had also been set alight by the fire.

The resort is located on an island separated from the main island and commentators on social media have said fire engines cannot reach the resort.

The location of the resort. Photo / Google

Photos uploaded to Facebook show big, black clouds rising and the fire spreading from one accommodation unit to the next.

The flames and rising black smoke of the damaging fire can be can be seen across the bay at the Vaipe Wharf.

