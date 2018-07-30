An application for resource consent for a massive retirement village development in the residential neighbourhood of St Johns has been declined.

Summerset Holdings Ltd had lodged the application with Auckland Council to build a seven-storey, 344-unit retirement village on a 2.6ha site fronting St Johns Rd, where the height limit is three storeys.

The application was refused by commissioners after it was heard on June 14, 15, 18 and 29, 2018.

Panel chairperson Mark Farnsworth said in the decision there was a general agreement that the site would be suitable for a retirement village.

"But...we were not convinced that the adverse effects on amenity, and the height, bulk, form and appearance of the proposal are appropriate for this site," he said.

The panel found the proposed development would result in adverse effects which did not sufficiently balanced the benefits.

"While the proposal would have recognised benefits in the provision of retirement village accommodation and the flow-on release of existing dwellings for new occupants, the need for the scale of the proposal has not been established or justified," the panel said.

The proposed development was also found to have deviated too far from the reasonably anticipated urban character of the site and its environs.

"The proposal in its current form does not promote the sustainable management of natural and physical resources," the panel said.

The applicant has 15 days to appeal the decision.