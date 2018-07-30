A Dunedin rally driver allegedly peered into the windows of two student flats on the same street within three weeks.

Bruce Donald Saxton, 54 – whose occupation in court documents is listed as machinist - is on trial before the Dunedin District Court facing two charges of burglary.

Student Jasmine Kamboj said she had just come out of the shower when she heard someone's footsteps outside her room on January 29.

She opened the curtains and was confronted with a man holding onto her window sill.

Ms Kamboj said she asked the man who he was and what he was doing, but he did not respond.

"He kind of just stared for a bit and then walked off quite normally," she said.

Police prosecutor Tim Hambleton asked where the man was staring.

"Right at me," Ms Kamboj said.

She described the peeper as "quite chubby", with stubble, a receding hairline and "intense dark eye bags".

"The face is quite etched in my memory," she said.

Though when police showed her a photo montage three weeks later she was initially unable to pick out Saxton.

When shown in different lighting tones, however, she fingered the defendant.

Ms Kamboj said a similar incident had occurred only days earlier but she had not seen the intruder on that occasion.

The second incident took place on February 18 at another student flat in the same street - Ethel Benjamin Pl.

Resident Michelle Asher said she was out on her third-floor balcony and noticed a man below.

When she returned 10 minutes later, the man was still there, she told the court.

"He was hanging around near the bedroom window," Ms Asher said.

When she saw the flash of a camera go off twice, she called her partner out and they called police shortly afterwards, the court heard.

"He was there until police came then he ran through the bushes," Ms Asher said.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Anne Stevens, she admitted she could not see the man's face.

She described him as Caucasian and wearing dark clothes.

The trial, before Judge Thomas Ingram without a jury, will conclude this afternoon.