A homicide inquiry has been launched after a 41-year-old man was found stabbed in Greymouth early today.

The victim, who was found on Cowper St, was taken to nearby Grey Base Hospital about 2am but died shortly afterwards.

A 17-year-old youth, described by police as "a person of interest," was this morning assisting police with their inquiries - although as yet no charges have been laid.

Area commander Inspector Mel Aitken said the police investigation was in hand following the fatal stabbing.

"A 17-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries into the death. I am confident there is no risk to our community as a result of swift actions of our staff and assistance from the public," Mrs Aitken said shortly before midday.

However, police were calling for public sightings of a late 1990s red Toyota Corolla car seen in Greymouth early today.

"Police are also keen to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Road, near Coal Creek (just east of Greymouth)," Mrs Aitken said.

Two guarded police cordons were in place this morning: one where the victim was found in Cowper St, and the other 1.5km away in Lord St.

Mrs Aitken confirmed the cordoned area at the car park bordering the railway at the intersection of Lord and Tainui Sts - outside the Development West Coast offices - was connected to the homicide, but she did not elaborate.

A canopy was erected over a small area, but it was unclear what it was protecting.

Cowper St was closed in the block between Raleigh and Franklin Sts. A large enclosed tent has been erected over the site where the man was found, with an item which looked like a jacket lying on the roadway.

A resident told the Greymouth Star they were disturbed and woken in the early hours, and looked out to the street to see someone lying on the road.

"It was just a body lying in the road and we rang 111."

Another nearby resident said they had no idea of the tragic turn of events until awakening this morning to read a media report of the incident.

As yet they knew nothing more and there had been no contact from the police informing them what had happened, they said.

West Coast police area investigations manager senior sergeant Jacqui Corner said next of kin were being notified this morning and further information about the victim would not be released until everyone had been informed.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Greymouth Police on 768 1600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.