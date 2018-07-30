Hundreds of mourners have arrived at Wanaka Airport for the funeral of Matthew Wallis, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Lake Wanaka on July 21.

The funeral, in the hangar of Alpine Helicopters, the Wallis family's business, got under way at 2pm, and will be officiated by Rev Damon Plimmer.

About 1400 seats have been laid out for mourners.

The casket with Matt Wallis is followed by his family to his funeral service. Photo / James Allan

People were welcomed by Matthew Wallis' uncle Sandy Hazeldine, and there will be tributes from Matthew Wallis' brothers Toby, Jonathan and Nick and his wife Alice Wallis.

After the funeral, Matthew Wallis' body will be carried to a helicopter which will fly in a fleet of five helicopters to visit various places in Mt Aspiring National Park.

The helicopters will be flown by Wallis' brothers and friends.