Peer Jensen is fed up.

His business, aMAZEme in Paradise Valley, was hit by vandals for the third time in three months at the weekend.

Jensen said the "awful people" broke a fence post, made holes in the hedge when they climbed over sections of it on Saturday night, then pulled a door off its hinges, threw a picnic table out into the maze from the centre, and let out his six zebra finches from their roost.

He said what hurt the most was the damage to the maze walls.

Advertisement

Vandalism at aMAZEme last weekend. Photo/Supplied

"It is going to take up to two years for them to grow back to normal and that is really the heartbreaking part. Anything that is broken around the place we can fix now, but with the hedge, nature has to take its time."

After the second break-in, Jensen said police recommended he put in security.

"We were working on it, we just had not pushed it fast enough."

Di Stafford from aMAZEme. Photo/Stephen Parker

He said the security measures would cost him about $3000.

"I had no choice... It was something I did not want to do because I should not have to."

Each year Jensen allows primary schools and volunteer organisations such as search and rescue teams and fire crews in for free.

He said police had not yet found those responsible for any of the three break-ins since the start of May.

"It is just about impossible," Jensen said.

"I just hope that one way or the other I can get hold of these critters. I am not going to beat them up or anything I just want to talk to them and try to explain to them what we are doing here and the cost to set the whole thing up. Not only money-wise but also time-wise."

He would also like to find his zebra finches, but doubts they will fly back.

"I do not think they have the brains for it, and they are not going to survive because they don't know what predators are like."

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers had "assessed the scene and inquiries are ongoing".