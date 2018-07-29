The once popular tram service at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter is being suspended until further notice.

The Dockline Tram is due to halt its service from next Monday, August 6, as the area gears up for a busy period of construction work.

A statement released today said the "beloved Dockline" historic tram, which opened for service in 2011, had operated a reduced out-and-back service since late 2015 due to ongoing development within the Quarter area.

However, the service has not been as hugely popular with members of the public since the Rugby World Cup, in 2011, when fans from around the world took in the sights of Auckland's waterfront from a different perspective.

The tram's original loop was a 1.5km trip.

"Ongoing roadworks and construction in the Quarter mean it is not cost-effective to run a tram service during this time,'' the statement said.

"It is unknown how long the tram will be out of operation. We are having ongoing discussions with our development partners to assess future options.''

In recent months there have been calls for the service to return to its original route and there was an indication that this would not happen until late next year.

A petition posted on the Change.org website - Keep the Auckland Dockline Tram Running - had brought in 450 signatures.

The suspension coincides with the service's seventh birthday; being celebrated this weekend.

Members of the public are invited to enjoy the last few rides - for now, at least - on the tram on Saturday and Sunday; with services running from the morning into the afternoon.