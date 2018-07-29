Power outages in Western Springs have caused the closure of Auckland Zoo and Western Springs College.

A spokeswoman for Vector said it was made aware of a network fault in the area at 4am today.

The fault had been repaired at 8.45am this morning, but part of the fault has since returned.

The spokeswoman said teams would now return to the fault site and work to repair it.

Advertisement

She said the area around Motions Rd would be affected by this work, with power being out for at least half an hour.

Auckland Zoo posted on Facebook this morning saying it was closed due to the outages.

"We regret to inform you that due to a power cut in our neighbourhood which has affected us, the Zoo will be closed until further notice.

"All animals and staff are safe and there are experts working hard on the issue so we can welcome you back soon," the post said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, thank you for your understanding and will keep you updated."

The Western Springs College website said the school was also closed due to the power cut.

The school will resume as normal tomorrow, the website said.