Donations are being collected for a 87-year-old victim of kidnapping and robbery in Hastings.

This elderly man was forced into the back of his car, and driven to ATM machines where he was made to withdraw cash from his account, and hand it to his attackers.

The chances of getting the money back were low.

Hawke's Bay Today offices were accepting the donations - as the community reacted to the crime with widespread disgust.

Advertisement

"We know our community cares about this type of crime and we will pass on donations to the victim," deputy editor Mark Story said.

Cash donations could be made at offices in Napier or Hastings.

The Hastings office is on the corner of Warren and Heretaunga Streets and the Napier office is at 105 Dickens St.