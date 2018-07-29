The Opportunities Party board has put on hold plans to de-register the party while it considers expressions of interest from a number of people interested in forming a "political party with principles", founder Gareth Morgan says.

Morgan posted on the party's website on July 16 that he was willing to give funding to those who would give an undertaking, until they were in Parliament at least, who would not compromise on the party's best practice policies.

"Since our closure I have invited whoever is interested in best practice policy [as defined by the consensus of the policy research and advisory community, not by compromises between groups of know-little politicians in political parties], to form such a party and if they are sold on TOP's best practice policies then I'd be happy to supply funding in return for an undertaking of no compromises on this - until they're in Parliament at least.

"It will be interesting to see if any group can actually get its act together. There are plenty of aspirants who just want to be politically active, but from what I've seen to date very few who have any policy expertise and will stand up to the compromising that has destroyed the effectiveness of policy in New Zealand and made our democracy so impotent when it comes to improving all New Zealanders' lives," he wrote.

Yesterday he posted: "Well, well, well - that sparked something!

"My July 16 invitation to anyone interested to 'form a political party with principles' has garnered many expressions of interest, including some pretty compelling ones from members of The Opportunities Party.

"That has led the TOP Board to put on hold our plans to de-register the party and give us time to evaluate the offers. I have to say that at this time it is looking pretty good and we expect to make an announcement in August."

Last month the board asked the Electoral Commission to cancel its registration as a political party.

The party was formed in 2016 and polled 2.4 per cent at last year's election.

Morgan said at the time he was proud of the policy manifesto and was the strongest on offer to improve incomes, business productivity, social fairness and environmental sustainability.

But the board had accepted that too few voters supported its policies.

"With no inclination to compromise policy for political ambition, or to de-emphasise best practice policy for the promotion of whatever else attracts people's votes, it's pretty obvious what the appropriate course of action for this party should be."