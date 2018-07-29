The driver of a bus that crashed and killed a young girl and injured at least 18 others has been discharged from hospital.

The Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus, carrying 31 passengers, overturned at the 9km mark on Ohakune Mountain Rd, in Tongariro National Park, just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

RAL said the bus was carrying passengers down from the Tūroa ski area when the incident happened.

Chief executive Ross Copland told Stuff he spoke to the driver on Sunday night and he was in a stable condition and has serious bruising.

The driver has since been discharged from hospital.

Emergency service workers at the scene of the Ohakune bus crash. Photo / Supplied by Fenella Murphy

"His story is not inconsistent with the passengers', that the bus sped up and he wasn't able to slow the bus," Copland told Stuff.

"At the 9km-mark the road widens and his goal was to bring it to rest there."

Copland said it was still unclear what the cause of the crash was. The bus has been taken to Whanganui to be examined as part of the investigation.

"We're as anxious anyone to understand the what the outcome of the serious crash unit investigation is," Copland told Stuff.

A passenger on the fatal Ohakune Mountain Rd bus crash has recounted the chilling moments in the lead up to the incident.

The passenger, travelling with his brother, told the Herald they had only been driving for around five minutes when the bus brakes failed.

The passengers started to panic as the bus picked up speed and began to sway as the driver attempted to steer it down the road.

"We just kept picking up speed, leaning further to each side ... it actually felt like the movie Speed," the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

One passenger got out of their seat, opened up the back doors and leapt out of the bus, while another told others to put their helmets on.

The speed kept increasing and the bus, carrying 31 people, rolled on a corner.

An 11-year-old girl died shortly after the bus flipped, and at least 18 others were injured, including four with moderate or serious injuries.

The injured passengers were taken to Rotorua, Taupo, Waikato, Whanganui, Palmerston North and Wellington hospitals following the crash.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed two women aged 29 and 31, and a 20-year-old man were this morning stable in a ward.

Whanganui District Health Board said it was treating one patient, a male in his 20s, who is also stable.