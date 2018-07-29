Scottish Secretary David Mundell will be in New Zealand this week promoting Scottish exports and seeking to strengthen diplomatic ties as the United Kingdom looks beyond its exit from the European Union.

Mundell will meet senior Government ministers and business leaders, and highlighting the close relationship between Scotland and New Zealand, a statement from the UK Government said.

"New Zealand is a country which already enjoys strong ties to Scotland. Our shared history goes back many years and we retain unique business and academic links. I believe our two countries can also learn from each other in areas such as agri-tech and tourism," Mundell said.

"I'll also be meeting senior New Zealand Government ministers and business leaders as part of our effort to deepen our links. The visit will be a great opportunity to promote Scotland's world leading exports such as whisky. Scotland's skills, products and services are exceptional, and I'm confident this visit will help develop trading opportunities as we leave the EU."

Advertisement

Mundell is the third UK Cabinet minister to visit New Zealand in just over a year, a sign of the strength of the bilateral relationship, British Deputy High Commissioner Helen Smith says.

"Coming so soon after the launch of consultations on a bilateral free trade agreement once we leave the EU, the visit will be an opportunity to further enhance our business links. It will also be an opportunity to celebrate the strength of Scottish heritage in New Zealand and our historical and cultural ties," she said.

While in New Zealand, Mundell will visit Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, among other centres.

On the itinerary is a visit to Lincoln University's Research Dairy Farm to look at agri-tech innovations and a discussion about education links between the University of Otago and Scottish institutions.



While in Wellington Mundell will attend the High Commission's annual parliamentary whisky tasting, which brings together influential businesses and trade figures.



The British Government has authorised preparations to begin for free-trade negotiations with New Zealand, Australia and the United States, which Trade Minister David Parker has said is a significant step.

Whether Britain's preparations turn into full negotiations are still dependent on the final terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union in March next year.

Two-way trade with Britain is worth $2.9 billion – New Zealand exports $1.6 billion and imports $1.3 billion.