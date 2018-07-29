The morning commute into Auckland city is slowing down as the motorways start to clog up in the usual spots.

The NZ Transport Agency said at 6.45am congestion was building on most citybound routes.

On the Southern Motorway citybound there was heavy congestion between Drury and Takanini, and in patches between Princes St and Greenlane.

On the Northern Motorway citybound traffic was moderate and building between Greville Rd and Constellation Dr.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the Northwestern Motorway citybound there was a patch of heavy traffic at Royal Rd.

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Moderate and building between Greville Rd and Constellation Dr.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Free flowing.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Free flowing.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.