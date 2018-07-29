A passenger on the fatal Ohakune Mountain Rd bus crash has recounted the chilling moments in the lead up to the incident.

Travelling with his brother, the passenger told the Herald they had only been driving for around five minutes when the bus' brakes failed.

The passengers started to panic as the bus picked up speed and began to sway as the driver attempted to steer it down the road.

"We just kept picking up speed, leaning further to each side ... it actually felt like the movie Speed," the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"There seemed to be no attempt from the driver to communicate with the passengers about what was happening. We had to figure it out for ourselves."

One passenger got out of their seat, opened up the back doors and leapt out of the bus, meanwhile another told others to put their helmets on.

Everyone started bracing themselves as they prepared for impact. That was when he started to expect the worst.

"Me and my brother looked at each other and we both said that 'we are going to die'," he said.

The speed kept increasing and the bus, carrying 31 people, rolled on a corner around 2.30pm on Saturday, killing a young female and injuring at least 18 others.

He said people were quick to help and "everyone that responded was absolutely amazing".

The passenger was currently nursing a broken collarbone, rib and compression fractures in Whanganui hospital while his brother was in Waikato, also with a broken collarbone.

In a statement Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said it had suspended the operation of all of its Mitsubishi Fuso buses in its transport fleet pending the outcome of the investigation.

The mountain would re-open tomorrow and shuttles would resume.

A karakia was held at the accident site today and support networks had been established for emergency services, staff and injured guests.

Investigations by the Police serious crash unit, commercial vehicle safety team and CIB were under way.

The bus has been taken to Whanganui to be examined as part of the investigation.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed two women aged 29 and 31, and a 20-year-old man were this morning stable in a ward.

The 31-year-old woman had been in a critical condition when she arrived yesterday afternoon.

A St John spokesperson said yesterday at least 15 other people had moderate injuries, including head injuries that had knocked them out, and were treated at a triage centre set up in Ohakune.

Three helicopters flew to the crash site on Mt Ruapehu to help transport the wounded.

The accident left a number of skiers stranded on the mountain for several hours after the road was closed in both directions.