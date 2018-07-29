A fatal crash in New Plymouth on Friday claimed the life of a teenager.

Kyle William Love, 19, from Waitara was killed in a two car crash on Devon Rd (State Highway 3), Brixton on Friday evening.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the teen, also known as Kyle William Sullivan.

"If you were blessed to have known Kyle you would know he was a joyful, loving and charming young lad in the prime of his life and known for his handsome smile," said cousin Tyrese Aldridge, who set up the page.

On the page, she said: "This has come as a shock to the family and has left us distraught with a piece of their heart now missing.

"One thing that we have learnt is don't take life for granted and that, in a blink of an eye, everything can change in an. So to forgive often and to love with all your heart."

Aldridge said Love was on his way home from work when the crash occurred.

The money would be used to help cover funeral costs and support the family.

Police said the investigation into the crash was under way.