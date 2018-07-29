One person has suffered serious injuries and State Highway 39 has been closed near Pirongia in what is being reported as a three-car crash.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred between Bird and Bell Rds around 4.50pm.

The road-closing crash occurred on Kakaramea Rd (SH39) and diversions have been put in place.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the route will be closed for at least an hour.

Advertisement

"One person reportedly has serious injuries following what is understood to be a three-car crash," the spokesperson said.