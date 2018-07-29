An 87-year-old man has been kidnapped and robbed in a "cowardly" daylight attack in a Hastings supermarket car-park.

Detective Sarah Williams said the 87-year-old man was recuperating at home from injuries he received after an aggravated robbery yesterday at Countdown supermarket in Hastings.

About 3.55pm the man was forced into the back of his car by offenders who drove the man to several money machines where he was forced to withdraw money.

Police are looking for a man and a woman who had been in a faded black car before the incident, during which they got into the man's white hatchback.

The woman is believed to be Maori, aged about 50 with straight, black, shoulder-length hair. The male was a young man.

"This was a brazen and cowardly attack on an elderly man in broad daylight," Williams said.

If you saw the man's car, pictured, driving around Hastings between 3.55pm and 4.30pm on Saturday call Detective Sarah Williams on 06 873 0561 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.