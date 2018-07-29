A woman has been taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries following an incident in Christchurch that drew a heavy police response.

Police were called to an address on Cannon Street, Edgeware, around 11.20am this morning to reports of a suspected self-harm incident.

The armed offenders squad and the police negotiation team were also called to assist after shots were heard from inside the house when officers arrived.

The sole occupant of the house, a woman, was taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries, a police spokesperson said.

A firearm was located inside the property and it has since been established that the shots heard were blanks.

The cordons that were put in place on Cannon St have been stood down.