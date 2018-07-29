Two good Samaritans chased down a person who robbed a West Auckland post shop at gunpoint.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said the assailant pointed a pistol at the female worker in the PostShop on Royal Rd in Massey requested cash and then ran off with it about 9.30am yesterday.

Several good Samaritans gave chase to the offender down a service lane between the Countdown and Mobil service station and out onto Moire Rd but failed to stop him.

One of the Samaritans recovered some cash dropped by the offender and returned the money to the PostShop before police arrived.

A man robbed the Royal Heights PostShop in Massey with a gun. Photo / NZ Police

Police said they would like the person to come forward so they could thank him and obtain further details on the robbery.

Police also reassured the community they were doing everything they could to apprehend the offender but were appealing for information from the community.

The offender was described as Maori or Polynesian, medium to solid build, about 1.8m tall with a distinctive 5cm birthmark on his left cheekbone.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark coloured shorts and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Call the Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information about the robbery.