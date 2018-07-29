Jacinda Ardern spoke out in a Facebook post saying she was preparing to take back the reins in about a week's time.

She posted a video to Facebook today as she sat rocking baby Neve to sleep in her bassinet.

"After five weeks of being away, my leave from Parliament is starting to draw to a close. We're roughly a week out from being back on deck, give or take," she said.

"We're all doing really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of.

Ardern said she usually spent Sundays going through all the paper for the week that follows and was more or less continuing with that routine.

"I'm sitting here, spending my Sunday as I usually spend my Sundays - with a few changes," she told her social media followers.

"But with the addition this time of some multi tasking and just doing a bit of rocking here as I read my papers - multi tasking like every single parent I've ever met so big shout out to all of them," she said.

Ardern joked that rocking the baby was the biggest work out she'd had in weeks.

"Sitting her flexing my toes and rocking as I read."

She thanked all those who sent in gifts and displayed a hand knitted blanket made with possum and had a hook and some Matariki stars on it.

"It has kept reminding us how generous and wonderful Kiwis are."

She also threw in a shout out to her mum, who had spent the first couple of weeks with her and partner Clark Gayford after Neve was born.

Ardern said her first week back would be spent on issues that really mattered to her and the Labour party.

That would include work on mental health, environmental issues, trade-related matters and an employment-related announcement.

"One that I'm really proud to be standing alongside the Employment Minister on - more details to come on that," she said.

She promised to share more details on what her life would look like when she returns closer to the time.

"It's obviously going to be a little bit different. Ultimately though that first week back I'm going to be focused on getting straight back into it," she said. "We'll be hitting the ground running."

Ardern said she was looking forward to getting back on deck but acknowledged the hard work she had been done by her colleagues and the acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.