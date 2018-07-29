Power cut precaution

A power outage in Napier at the weekend was simply a precaution, power provider Unison says.

The power was turned off in Maraenui from 12.09pm to 12.23pm on Saturday after Unison received a call from the public regarding power lines on the ground, Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said.

The area surrounding the lines was de-energised.

When workers arrived on site they discovered it was not a power line down but a Telecom line.

The outage affected about 400 homes.

Meanwhile, a Unison worker injured on Friday is now in a stable condition.

Gough said the company was pleased the worker's health had improved.

There would be an external Worksafe investigation after the man received an electric shock.

"We will be fully co-operating," Gough said.

The worker's name had not been made public.

"We just want to keep it a bit quiet now, so he can focus on his recovery," Gough said.

Hawke's Bay Today reported on Friday that the man, in his 40s, suffered a shock about 1pm at the company's Hastings depot.

St John Ambulances were on the scene quickly, with the Omahu Rd site only minutes away from Hawke's Bay Hospital.