The young girl who tragically died from injuries suffered after a bus rolled coming down from the Tūroa ski field on Saturday was a beautiful, much-loved daughter, her parents say.

Mother Michelle Bruton and father Matt Francis said their family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss of "our beautiful daughter Hannah".

"She was the light of our lives and will be missed by all who knew her," her mother said in a statement.

"Hannah was an empathetic, kind-hearted, beautiful child who wouldn't hurt a fly. She was loved by everyone she met and left a lasting impression.

"Her sister Charlotte and stepbrothers Josh and Caleb all loved her dearly and will be lost without her."

Bruton said Hannah was a talented girl with a gift for writing and drawing.

"She loved animals, especially her cats and she would do anything to help you," she said.

"Our hearts are broken and will never be the same. Fly free our beautiful angel. May you rest in peace."

The family asked that people respected their privacy "during this difficult time".

Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts bus she was travelling in with her father and stepbrother just after 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses have described to the Herald how the bus hit the side of a bank and then rolled.

The girl was taken to Waikato Hospital by rescue helicopter, but died en route.

Police said on Sunday afternoon that they were still carrying out the formal identification process, but confirmed it was a young woman who died as a result of the crash.

Messages of love and support have been pouring out on the girl's mother's Facebook page.

"Rest in love beautiful girl ... Sending lots of love to you, your family and all who knew & loved your precious baby girl xox," one friend wrote.

"Awww babygirl ... your mommy loves you so much ... Rest Easy babygirl ... fly high ... you're in God's arms now ... you're safe," another wrote.