A 28-year-old Uruguayan woman has been charged after a fatal ATV crash on a farm near Nelson.

A 29-year-old French woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene when the ATV rolled at Wakefield on June 28.

The 28-year-old woman has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle and will appear in Nelson District Court on Monday, July 30.

Detective Constable Bronwyn Inglis, of Nelson police, said drivers of all motor vehicles, whether on a public road or on private land, have a legal responsibility to operate all vehicles in a safe manner.