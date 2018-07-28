The victim of a bus crash near Tūroa ski field was a child.

The bus, carrying 31 people, rolled on Ohakune Mountain Rd, injuring at least 18 people yesterday afternoon.

A child has died after a bus rolled on Ohakune Mountain Rd yesterday as it was transporting skiers down from the Turoa ski field.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland told Newstalk ZB a child had died as a result of the crash.

Copland said he had spoken to the victim's family and he and the chairman hoped to meet with the family this afternoon.

"They're obviously distraught. It's an absolute tragic loss of life - particularly when it's a young person."

Tūroa ski field is closed for the day and a blessing is to be held on site.

Other tour operators have also chosen not to operate today as a sign of respect.

My Kiwi Adventure posted on Facebook that it was a sad day for the Ruapehu region.

A very sad day for the Ruapehu region. Our prayers and thoughts are with the affected families of the Mt Ruapehu bus... Posted by MY KIWI ADVENTURE on Saturday, 28 July 2018

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the affected families of the Mt Ruapehu bus accident. While we are an independent, local transport operator, we have chosen not to operate today as a sign of respect."

The bus carrying 31 passengers rolled halfway down Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Tūroa ski field, just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the bus was carrying passengers down from the Tūroa ski area when the incident happened.

One motorist said there were two cars behind the bus when it crashed.

"People were being treated on the side of the road ... One woman had clearly hurt her mouth and numerous people had blood coming from their heads."

Another bus operator, who did not want to be named, said one of his drivers was following the bus and saw the bus hit a bank and roll onto the road.

A serious crash investigation is under way.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed two women aged 29 and 31, and a 20-year-old man were this morning stable in a ward. The 31-year-old woman had been in a critical condition when she arrived yesterday afternoon.

A St John spokesperson said yesterday at least 15 other people had moderate injuries, including head injuries that had knocked them out, and were being treated at a triage centre set up in Ohakune.

Three helicopters were flown to the crash site on Mt Ruapehu to help transport the wounded.

The accident left a number of skiers stranded on the mountain for several hours after the road was closed in both directions.