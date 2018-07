A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Northland.

Emergency services are attending a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian at SH1 at Otaika, Whangarei.

Police were called to the scene at about 6.55am.

One person has critical injuries and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

SH1 is closed at Portland Rd and Loop Rd, local diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way.