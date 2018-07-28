One person has died following a bus crash in Tongariro National Park, which saw a bus with 31 passengers roll over on Ohakune Mountain Rd.

Police attended the scene just after 2.30pm after reports a vehicle had rolled halfway down Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Tūroa skifield.

One person suffered critical injuries in the crash and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Police said one person died tonight and a serious crash investigation is under way.

A spokeswoman from Waikato District Health Board said three people were taken to the hospital aged 20, 29 and 31.

A St John spokesperson said at least 15 other people had moderate injuries, including head injuries that had knocked them out, and were being treated at a triage centre set up in Ohakune.

Three helicopters were flown to the crash site on Mt Ruapehu to help transport the wounded.

In a statement, police said 31 people were understood to have been on the bus.

The accident left a growing number of skiiers stranded on the mountain.

The crash happened shortly after 2.30pm.

The Ohakune Mountain Rd has been closed in both directions, but one lane could reopen soon to allow people down from Tūroa.

Whakapapa skifield was closed to allow staff on the mountain to focus on the people stuck in the Tūroa ski area.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the bus was carrying passengers down from the Tūroa ski area when the incident happened.

One motorist said there were two cars behind the bus when it crashed.

"People were being treated on the side of the road ... One woman had clearly hurt her mouth and numerous people had blood coming from their heads."

Another bus operator, who did not want to be named, said one of his drivers was following the bus and saw the bus hit a bank and roll onto the road.