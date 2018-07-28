One person has died in a house fire in Pukekohe, south of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews rushed to the scene at a house on Blake Rd, in Pukekohe, around 8.45 this evening.

Shift manager Murray Bannister said firefighters arrived to find the home had been entirely consumed by the blaze.

There were initial reports that one person was inside the house, he said.

"These reports have since been confirmed, that there is one deceased person at the property."

There were currently 10 fire engines at the house.

Bannister said a fire investigator was also responding to the incident.

It was not yet clear, he said, whether the fire had been contained.