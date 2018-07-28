Helicopters have been sent to the scene of a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu, where a number of people have been injured.

At 2.36pm, police were told that the vehicle had rolled halfway up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

It's reported that 20 people were onboard.

The Ohakune Mountain Rd is closed in both directions.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the bus was carrying passengers from the Turoa ski area and visitors up the mountain will have to remain in the skie area for at least three hours until the road is open.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: The Ohakune Mountain Road is temporarily closed. A bus operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts... Posted by Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas on Friday, 27 July 2018

One motorist said they were two cars behind the bus when it crashed.

"People were being treated on the side of the road... One woman had clearly hurt her mouth and numerous people had blood coming from their heads."

Another bus operator, who did not want to be named, said one of his drivers was following the bus and saw the bus hit a bank and roll onto the road.

Visibility at the Turoa skifield has been limited today and skiers have been asked to ski to their ability and take caution. Visibility is currently between 25m and 50m, according to the Mt Ruapehu ski report.

