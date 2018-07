Palmerston North police are making enquiries after a person's body was discovered near the intersection of Railway Rd and Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd.

The person's body was found on the train tracks around 1.30am today.

A police spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious, and would be referred to the coroner's office.

The person has not yet been formally identified.

The incident is not believed to be causing any disruption to train services or traffic.