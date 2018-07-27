Teenagers at a birthday party were left terrified and covered in blood after a drive-by shooting in South Auckland.

The group were drinking in a garage on Wilson Pl, a tiny cul-de-sac in Papakura, when they heard fighting and shots around 1am.

"We were having a couple of beers and heard a raruraru outside," said Harmony Stewart, 18. "Just people fighting and then everyone ran out on the street and then we heard the shotgun."

Police at the scene where the shooting occurred. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Stewart, who lives at the house now under police cordon, said there were a number of shots and people went running.

"They came back in covered in blood, I was just trying to help them."

Her sister Jahmayla Stewart, 20, said she was terrified.

"It was f***ing frightening. I stayed in the garage, I was too scared to come out after I heard the gunshots."

Police said three young men, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were injured in the shooting.

Pellet marks are seen on the letterbox. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pellet marks could be seen in the letterbox at the front of the house. The driveway was taped off and a police guard was stationed inside.

Detectives were questioning neighbours in the street this morning, and requesting video footage from a nearby dairy.

Stewart said she hadn't been allowed back inside to get clothes or feed her dog.

"I don't know why it happened at my house," she said. "Probably gang stuff, it's always gang stuff around here."

The shots were reportedly fired from a car towards a group of people on Wilson Pl around 1am this morning, police say.

The three males received minor injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are investigating.

However, they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.