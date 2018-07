Three young men have been injured in South Auckland in a drive-by shooting.

The shots were reportedly fired from a car towards a group of people on Wilson Pl in Papakura around 1am this morning, police say.

Three males, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are investigating.

However, they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

More to come.