Former All Black Richie McCaw and wife Gemma have announced tonight that they are expecting their first baby.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," Gemma McCaw posted on Instagram tonight along with a photo of a tiny pair of Adidas running shoes between a mens' and womens' pair.

The pair married in a lavish wedding in Wanaka in January last year.

Hundreds of messages of congratulations have already flooded in since Gemma, a former Black Stick, posted the announcement.

Laura McGoldrick, wife of cricketer Martin Guptill was among those congratulating the pair.

"Congratulations! What exciting news. It is the best," she wrote.

Paralympian Sophie Pascoe wrote: "Amazing news! Congratulations Gem and Rich!"

Toni Street said "Yeeow! Best news Gem, so excited for you and Rich.. 2018 is a great year to have babies."

Gemma, 28, was a member of the Black Sticks from 2008 until after the 2016 Olympics when she decided to take a break. During her career she competed in three Olympic Games.

Ritchie played 148 test matches for the All Blacks and was captain for 110 of those. He led the team to two Rugby World Cup victories and is the most capped test rugby player of all time.

He made his debut for the All Blacks at the end of 2001 and retired at the end of 2015.

Since then he has pursued his other passion of flying. Ritchie is an owner and director of Christchurch Helicopters.

One of the pilots, Kevin Walsh, last night told the Herald McCaw had left New Zealand tonight for a "bit of a break".

More to come.