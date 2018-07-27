Police was called to two crashes this evening.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a two-car crash on Otumoetai Rd near the intersection of Waihi Rd at 6.40pm.

The spokeswoman said one of the cars was blocking the roundabout, but the road had since been cleared.

She said no-one was injured in the crash.

Advertisement

Earlier, police say, a car went through a fence on Mirrielees Rd just before 5.30pm.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the scene following reports the car was "doing doughnuts".

The spokeswoman said the car had fled the scene and police were making further inquiries.