Police was called to two crashes this evening.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a two-car crash on Otumoetai Rd near the intersection of Waihi Rd at 6.40pm.

The spokeswoman said one of the cars was blocking the roundabout, but the road had since been cleared.

She said no-one was injured in the crash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier, police say, a car went through a fence on Mirrielees Rd just before 5.30pm.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the scene following reports the car was "doing doughnuts".

The spokeswoman said the car had fled the scene and police were making further inquiries.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Crash blocks highway at Mount Maunganui

27 Jul, 2018 2:01pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Cash raised for crash victim's body to return to India

26 Jul, 2018 11:42am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Car rolls on highway between Tauranga and Rotorua

25 Jul, 2018 7:30am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Car goes down bank on Lower Kaimai

24 Jul, 2018 7:08pm
Quick Read