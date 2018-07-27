Police have confirmed four recruits have been stood down following allegations of misconduct.

An inquiry was also under way into an incident at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua this month involving recruits and alcohol, Superintendent general manager of training Scott Fraser said.

No-one has been stood in relation to the Porirua incident.

Four recruits from other wings were currently stood down following allegations of misconduct in the past nine months.

Advertisement

"The allegations relate to four separate incidents that occurred independently.

"Three of the alleged incidents occurred off-site, in all of the incidents the recruits were off-duty," Fraser said.

An investigation into the four incidents was ongoing.

Stuff has reported a recruit had been involved in an off-campus drinking session which resulted in police property being damaged.

A recruit, who did not want to be named, said there had been an incident in which a male recruit inappropriately touched another recruit in the college bar, Stuff reported.

"As part of a redevelopment project, a bar located at the college is due to close next week.

"The redevelopment has been planned for some time and once finished will provide a new learning centre and cafe, where limited alcohol sales will be available."