Police say a woman has been badly injured following a fight involving weapons on a main road in Te Puke.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a fight on No.3 Rd between Atuaroa Ave and Stapleton Pl just before 5.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a woman suffered moderate injuries but refused care from St John Ambulance.

She said there were reports of people using pipes as weapons during the incident.

It was unclear how many people were involved.