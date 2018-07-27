One person has been killed in a road crash between New Plymouth and Waitara.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the vehicle crash occurred at Big Jims Overbridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4.08pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said that, in addition to the fatality, one person had been trapped in a vehicle.

Police said the crash involved two cars and was on Devon Rd (State Highway 3) at Brixton.

St John Ambulance said the survivor of the crash, which occurred in the Brixton area, was in a serious condition and would be taken to New Plymouth Hospital.

The road is blocked, police said.