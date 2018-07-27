The jury deliberating the fate of a Waikato man on trial for the murder of his partner has asked for more time.

The jury of five men and seven women began their deliberations at 10.41am today.

However, the jury advised Justice Sally Fitzgerald that they were still unable to reach a verdict by 4.35pm today.

They requested to resume deliberations on Monday which was confirmed by Justice Fitzgerald.

Advertisement

Cory Jefferies admits killing his partner Kim Richmond during the early hours of July 31, 2016 but he says it was unintentional, so manslaughter, not murder.

In homage to their loved one, Richmond's family and friends either wore or held a red rose - her favourite flower - when they arrived at court today.