Napier Girls' High School has cancelled tonight's school ball after receiving a threat against students' safety.

Some students had already begun their preparation for the big evening at the

Rodney Green Centennial Event Centre.



Hawke's Bay Today understands a threat was made, regarding the event, and organisers opted to cancel the event tonight.

An urgent email sent by school principal Dawn Ackroyd to parents and care-givers stated:

"Unfortunately we are cancelling tonight's ball for health and safety concerns based on latest information from Police.

Advertisement

"Please inform your partners of the latest situation.

"To reiterate the NGHS ball is not going ahead, please do not turn up at the venue."

Hawke's Bay Today has sought further comment from the school.