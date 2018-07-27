A $1 million Lotto winner won not once but three times in the same week.

The Invercargill man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Lotto player who picks up his tickets during his weekly grocery shop.

"I always check my tickets and buy ones for the next week after I've picked up my groceries for the week," said the winner.

"I had three tickets to check this week, so handed them to the lady at the Lotto counter to put through the terminal for me. I won a small prize with the first ticket, and the second ticket won me another small prize plus some free tickets – and then came the third ticket.

Advertisement

"I was already feeling pretty lucky at this point, but then the lady at the counter scanned the third ticket. The machine played a little tune then she looked at me and said 'you're a very lucky person – you've just won $1 million! I thought she was joking, I couldn't believe it."

As for his good luck, the man said it could be all thanks to his new pet - a black cat.

"I had something to eat, then my new pet – a black cat – strolled over for a pat. I've just recently adopted him and it struck me just how much good luck I've had since then. Who knows, maybe I have my cat to thank for that," he said.

The winner hadn't decided exactly what to do with the money but planned to help his family out.

"It's a bit to get my head around to be honest – I'm just an ordinary bloke from Invercargill who just so happens to now be a Lotto millionaire!

"The thing I'm most looking forward to is giving my children and extended family a bit of extra help with my prize. It will make such a difference."

Despite the win, the man already has his tickets for this week's draw and is hopefully he might strike it lucky again.

"I already have my tickets for Saturday night – maybe I should rub them on my cat for a little extra dose of good luck.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Invercargill for the Lotto draw on Wednesday, July 25.