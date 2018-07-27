A tree in Kauri Park on Auckland's North Shore has kauri dieback disease, tests have confirmed.

The tree was identified during Auckland Council's ongoing surveillance programme of kauri dieback across the region, which has most recently been focused on the northern section of Auckland.

Auckland Council biosecurity manager Phil Brown said it was incredibly disappointing to have the kauri dieback confirmed in an area previously thought to be non-symptomatic of the disease.

"We are acting quickly and will be closing the park today, while we await further results and develop a plan for managing this response. It is crucial that we limit immediate use to confirm mechanisms to manage the risk in the area," Brown said.

Advertisement

The track that connects Kauri Rd and Balmain Rd will be included in the closure but it will be a priority to reopen the track when confirmed it is safe for use.

"From what we know about the incubation period for this disease, this tree may have been in decline for some years yet not necessarily showing any visible signs of infection," he says.

Track closure signage was due to be installed today and additional footwear cleaning stations and other mitigation measures for the Kauri Park area were being assessed.

Visitors to any kauri forest should always clean their footwear and equipment before entering kauri areas and after leaving, and should use any footwear cleaning stations they encounter on their visit. They should also always stick to designated open tracks.