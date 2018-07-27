A gunman who shot a small-time drug dealer during an armed raid on a Christchurch tinnie-house has been jailed for nearly 10 years.

Rory Edward Manuel, 35, denied being one of two men who burst into a Bryndwr flat in the early hours of December 29, 2016 and at gunpoint robbed three people of drugs, cash, booze, jewellery, laptops and cellphones, before fleeing in a stolen car.

The issue of identification and whether the Crown could prove Manuel was one of the armed invaders was central to the trial at Christchurch District Court.

After the jury unanimously found Manuel, of Shirley, guilty on a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm causing grievous bodily harm back in May, Judge Jane Farish told them of his criminal history for the first time.

With previous drugs, weapons, and violence convictions, Manuel was "not someone who is a stranger to violence", the judge said.

She thanked the jury for their service, noting that they had probably been "exposed to a side of Canterbury life that you probably didn't even know existed".

Today, Manuel was jailed for nine years and four months.

It was a case about the "violent theft" of drugs, money, and other property, Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett told the jury of seven men and five women.

Two men and a woman were home at the Morley St flat when the raid happened, the court heard.

Two men, described of being of Maori or Pacific Island descent, one dressed in blue, one in red, told the men to lie face down on the floor.

The woman was told to face the wall, the court heard, and a blanket was put over her head.

She was allegedly told she'd be shot if she didn't stop screaming.

The two intruders asked where money, drugs, and other valuables were before searching and "looting" property, the Crown said.

They found a suitcase in a bedroom and allegedly began loading it up with laptops, cellphones, jewellery and other property, including bottles of Belvedere Vodka.

The two men were patted down, and had car keys, watches and wallets taken, the court heard, before the raiders started moving furniture around the room.

One of the occupants was told to stand up and walk to the toilet. It was then that the gun went off and the victim was shot at close range in the neck and shoulder.

The two intruders immediately fled in one of the alleged drug dealer's 1998 purple Honda Accord, which was later found burnt out and abandoned.

The victim of the shooting underwent surgery but at the time was expected to make a full recovery.

A police scene exam of Manuel's home found a fingerprint on a Vodafone box that had been delivered to the Morley St house two months earlier.

It matched with a left thumb print of Manuel, the Crown claimed.

Two bottles of Belvedere Vodka bottles were also found at his house, the court heard.

The second intruder has never been identified.